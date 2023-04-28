Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel's April 24 column, "GOP thumbs nose at Earth Day," raises the age-old question: "Are you kidding me?"
It's been decades since Americans of every political stripe have taken Earth Day seriously, especially those posing as lawmakers in Congress and their allies in a disinterested media who have looked the other way while mass immigration has come to represent 80% of our population growth. When Earth Day began 53 years ago, the U.S. population was about 203 million people; today it is nearing the 335 million mark. At our present rate of growth, the Census Bureau is projecting a 2060 population of 404 million people.
If you chose unsustainable population growth as the major threat to our environment, you are correct. Every 30 seconds, this country loses a football field-size piece of natural open space to human development, says the Center for American Progress.
Giving Zweifel credit where it's due, the GOP for years has thumbed its nose at the environment by steadily increasing legal immigration in order to keep their well-heeled business donors well-stocked with cheap foreign workers. But MZweifel is nowhere to be found on the Democrats' dismal immigration track record, especially during just the past two and a half years.
Since swearing to "faithfully execute" our laws, President Joe Biden has released more than 2 million illegal immigrants into this country, most of whom will never leave. Add to that number the estimated 1.3 million "gotaways" who evaded the Border Patrol and whose whereabouts are unknown.
Zweifel twice refers to Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson's comments, none of which includes Nelson's warning that "in this country, it is phony to say 'I'm for the environment but against limiting immigration.'"
Dave Gorak
La Valle