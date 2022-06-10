Dear Editor: The make-up of the U.S. Senate gives lopsided weight to states with rural areas that skew red due to their cultural history. This gives undue power to a minority stance concerning gun regulation.
It helps to explain why Congress does nothing after each successive mass murder despite huge majority support for change. A careful reworking of the Senate’s composition to level the playing field would be helpful in the long run, but likely will never happen. Abolishing the Senate filibuster is another, faster recourse, but it carries risks.
It is time to start publishing photographs of bodies bullet-riddled into unrecognizability. If relatives of the dead gave permission as a group, each family would know that it was not alone. The reality of the brutality would be inescapable. Change might finally happen. It worked for Emmett Till’s mother.
Jean Rawson
Madison