Dear Editor: My inbox is full of GOP messages claiming to know what I stand for. As a mother, grandmother, Democrat, and health care provider, let’s set the record straight.
Democrats support our sheriffs, police, the rule of law, reasonable gun safety and mental health care. Untreated mental illness and drug addiction fuel crime. Nobody wants people killed for violations that merit tickets or jail time. We must bring to justice those that attacked the Capitol and violated our rule of law.
We support secure borders and commonsense ag work visas. Many undocumented workers keep our dairy farms and cheese factories going in southwest Wisconsin and they deserve to live without fear.
We support small businesses, farmers, returning manufacturing to the USA, inflation reduction, and protection from the record billions in corporate price gouging.
We need Health care insurance for everyone. Most bankruptcies are due to illness, it is heartbreaking when families lose their homes because they can’t pay their medical bills. Republicans consistently vote against BadgerCare expansion and $1.5 billion of our tax dollars stay in Washington.
We support Medicare and Social security, funded from our paychecks. Ron Johnson just doesn't get it. Middle class folks depend on both for retirement.
This list goes on: Democrats support excellent public schools, teachers, free and fair elections, our dedicated poll workers, veterans, active duty servicemen, clean water, clean air, tackling climate change, keeping wild places wild for hunting and fishing, and reproductive freedom.
This election, please ignore the sleazy ads with their crappy photos, lies and misquotes.
Vote on Nov. 8 for Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, Josh Kaul, Aaron Richardson, Sara Rodriguez and Doug La Follette — sensible, hard-working Democrats who will work for all of us.
Elizabeth Bothfeld
Dodgeville