Dear Editor: The GOP is full of you know what and they spread it like a farmer in the field.
They were against abortion and now they are against pregnant women, not to mention being against anything to do with women. They aren’t even waiting until the child is born to attack it. They just scrapped a bill to give pregnant women some comfort at the workplace.
George Carlin once said: “Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months. After that, they don’t wanna know about you. They don’t wanna hear from you. No nothing! No neonatal care, no day care, no Head Start, no school lunch, no food stamps, no welfare, no nothing. If you’re pre-born, you’re fine, if you’re preschool, you’re f****d.”
They want tax breaks for big business, but they don’t want parents to enjoy the same. They sit on their hands and keep their mouths shut after the slaughtering of children of mass shootings and spout off about how it should be easier to obtain military-style weapons. They prefer people die from COVID than to be vaccinated, as in Ron DeSantis of Florida, having investigations of anyone getting or giving vaccinations.
They are against anything good to do with your family. What is wrong with these fools that they feel it necessary to take a big dump on America’s family life?
Kevin Smith
Neillsville