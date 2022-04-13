Dear Editor: Republicans say they want to wrap up Michael Gableman’s review of Wisconsin's 2020 election, but they’re keeping it alive as the midterms loom. They’re supposed to complete their work by the end of April but are on track to keep it going through at least July.
Now we learn that Gableman joined Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort for a screening of the Citizens United film “Rigged” that purports that the 2020 election was tainted by donations Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg gave to local governments around the country to help them run their elections during the pandemic.
How many times does this need to be reiterated? The 2020 election was not just a presidential contest but also included gubernatorial and congressional races, among others. The same ballots used to vote for president were also used to vote for other officeholders. If the election results were fraudulent in the presidential race, they would also have had to be fraudulent in races which Republicans won. Yet those elections have not been disputed.
This obvious but often ignored fact continues to be absent in the debate.
If Zuckerberg rigged elections across the country by donating money to help local governments, then we must assume that all the contests, even those won by Republicans, were rigged and fraudulent as well.
It can’t be both ways. Either they’re all rigged and fraudulent or none were rigged and fraudulent. Gableman and diehard Trumpers make allegations but provide no hard proof to back them up. Conspiracy theories, all of it. That’s all they have ever been. And too many Republicans have been suckered into believing it.
No amount of whining or temper tantrums will change the facts, no matter how long they’re drawn out. Enough is enough!
Bill Peche
Hartland