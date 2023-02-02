Dear Editor: Your recent article, "Dane County stalled again on a jail decision," quoted Supervisor Anthony Gray, of the Black caucus, with an edited version of his actual statement.
The printed quote was, "Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with (the former sheriffs) and ... attacked the integrity, the competence and the fundamental intellect of his colleagues on the Dane County Board." What was deleted in his actual quote was the phrase "three white men" and replaced by (the former sheriffs).
This is poor journalism because it altered an obvious racist remark. It's sad that Gray didn't see three former sheriffs who support Barrett's proposal standing with him. What he saw was three white men and a Black man, Barrett.
This is the epitome of racism. Since Barrett doesn't agree with the Black caucus on a smaller jail he seems, according to Gray's actual quote, to be abandoning his Black brothers and supporting three white guys.
The Black caucus and Gray have every right to disagree with Barrett's jail vision. And if they feel insulted by Barrett's manner in expressing his sense of urgency in this matter, they should express that as well, preferably with some class.
It's a damn shame that Gray and others on the County Board can't accept a Black colleague disagreeing with them on policy based on his professional expertise without making it a racial issue.
Identity politics is alive and well on the County Board, and frankly quite disgusting.
Jerry Darda
Madison