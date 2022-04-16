Dear Editor: The debate over (absentee voting) is the result of a deliberate attempt to make voting more difficult based on the “Big Lie.”
This is the opposite of what Wisconsin and America should be doing. Wisconsin Elections Commission modifications to voting during the pandemic were well-done and necessary to comply with COVID protocols. These modifications lead to greater participation in the voting process. If we expect the current legislative leadership in Wisconsin to codify these improvements into law, it ain’t gonna happen.
I currently witness for a disabled voter on my way to the YMCA. I then carry it to the YMCA and have them put it in the outgoing mail of the YMCA. No problem except now we all could be in violation. Woah!
Keith McCaffery
Rhinelander