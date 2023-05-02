Letters logo

Dear Editor: Thanks for the story on the Hoyt school building. It brought back many memories.

I started Hoyt school in second grade. It was the first year it was open. It was a state-of-the-art school in its day. Schools back then didn’t have showers in the gym, art rooms or covered playgrounds. But Hoyt did. Also every classroom had a water fountain and had a sink for washing hands.

Today these things are commonplace in classrooms. The rooms had lots of big windows to bring in sunlight. In fact, oneday when I was in sixth grade, my cat followed me to school and walked along the window sill until it found me in my classroom. It was a wonderful school with a ski jump behind it. My younger sister was in the first class to go through all the grades at Hoyt.

Laurene Bach

Waunakee

