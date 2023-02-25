Dear Editor: Paul Ryan so famously said, "We need to tackle entitlements next.” These are the action items to get that done. How long do we want the richest 1% to be entitled to receive almost all the wealth generated by our economy?
1. Remove the cap on payroll taxes, now set at $160,000. This is only 1% of the average Fortune 500 CEO’s pay of nearly $15 million.
2. End the “stepped-up cost basis” that allows billionaires to pass untaxed capital gains to their children and grandchildren with no federal income taxes. Consequently there are now three generations of Walton family billionaires.
3. Stop allowing billionaires to both donate and deduct untaxed capital gains. Wage earners can donate untaxed income in limited amounts from an IRA after age 72, but it cannot be deducted from other income. Only the wealthy enjoy this entitlement.
4. Delete the “carried interest” provision in federal tax law allowing billionaire hedge fund managers to have their fees taxed at 20%, the maximum capital gains rate. Doctors, attorneys and other professional service providers are taxed up to 37% on their fees.
Allen Jacobson
Milwaukee