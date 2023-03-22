Dear Editor: Wisconsin legislative Republicans have set forth to pass a bill to make the Henry All Weather .45-70 our state rifle. The sponsors say they want to pay homage to the many generations of Wisconsin hunters and our state's long standing hunting traditions. They also say it will showcase the local manufacturer of that rifle.
I can't believe this is something they want to spend time and money on. There are so many more pressing noncontroversial issues.
To allow one particular Wisconsin manufacturer to be spotlighted over others with equal or more worthy products is blatantly unfair. Hunters are a decided minority in Wisconsin and products like sausage (wurst) and beer, with no state status, have longstanding traditions with a decided majority of Wisconsinites. But of way more importance to any of this is that the showcasing of a gun manufacturer within our country's current epidemic of gun violence is not only unnecessary, it's deplorable.
I also see this nonsense bill as a possible smokescreen, where Wisconsin Republicans are trying to become the little me's to some U.S. House representatives who at this same time are trying to make the AR-15 the national gun of the United States. Each just another kowtow to the NRA and a courting of the gun rights voter.
But if that's not the case and Wisconsin Republicans really want a state rifle bad enough, perhaps they should offer up a compromise in lieu of a Gov. Tony Evers veto. How about they gavel in and not gavel out reasonable gun control legislation, something the majority of Wisconsinites want.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg