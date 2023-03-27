Dear Editor: The (Lake Monona design) drawings are beautiful. But I'd like to know why there's money for projects like this while there's no money available to fix the plethora of city streets that are in need of serious repairs.
As a longtime Madison resident, I find this disgusting. Our property taxes keep increasing every year, but yet the city of Madison can't get their act together and give us what we need most: good streets.
You can only put a Band-Aid on the wound for so long.
Barb Beck
Madison