Dear Editor: Since Sen. Johnson campaigned on — what was it now? Cutting down on crime?
Has he contacted the NRA to try to create national background checks, enforce laws that won't allow mentally ill and underage kids to get guns? Or hold parents responsible for the guns they have that aren't locked or guns they buy for their kids? Or put an end to automatic weapons and ghost guns for the general public? Or stop taking money from the gun interests?
Until he does these things, we can assume he lied in his campaign and is a true Republican just dancing on the little marionette strings of Trump and the monied interests that allow the reelection of these placeholder Republicans that vote for the NRA, Big Pharma, Big Banking and Big Oil companies. How about doing something, anything, to have fewer mass killings Sen. Johnson?
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville