Dear Editor: Wisconsin plus approximately a third of “our" nation now needs a new tax due to a recent blessing from “our" heroic “Supreme" Court.
Wouldn’t justice call for imposition of an anti-abortion tax? The details of its administration may be difficult to determine, especially who owes it (those who qualify as an abortion opponent owing the tax) and who receives it (those who qualify as being denied an abortion). Since the burden of unwanted children is now to be imposed on some, shouldn’t those choosing to impose the burden bear financial responsibility for this imposition?
To females, the results aren’t abstract or theoretical, as females must bear children and limit their ability to seek education and employment, to seek experiences, to visit people and places, etc.
A male may be forced to financially support his child, but not to burden himself any further.
Roe v. Wade’s erasure means the state forces unwanted family expansion. Families with limited resources must reduce each family member's share of those resources, both financial (less food and fun per person) and emotional (less interaction and attention per person). Roe v. Wade’s erasure costs other family members, not just one female.
Prohibition of abortion compounds crimes some females are victims of. I’ve viewed lists showing the Roe v. Wade erasure consequences by state. At most, raised fingers forming a “V” (didn’t this once advocate “peace”) would number the states allowing now-prohibited abortion for victims of rape or incest.
How safe would I be betting my life that the majority of “our" heroic “Supreme” Court will soon diligently seek and find some legal basis for erasing the 13th Amendment to “our” Constitution, a majority that includes a descendent of Georgia slaves.
Daniel Robbins
Mackinaw City, Michigan