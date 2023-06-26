Dear Editor: City departments are pushing ahead with the construction of 550 working family and senior housing units on the former Kraft-Heinz/Hartmayer property in spite of the documented presence of 4 to 5 feet of contaminated soil, including petroleum waste and heavy metals.
Planners, the DNR, and the developer are aware of these toxins but brush off concerns, saying the surface soil can be "capped." They don't explain how foundations will be excavated and poured, utility lines laid and elevator shafts provided without disturbing this layer and releasing toxic gases into the structures. Nor do they have a workaround for the fact that the water table there is a mere 4 feet below the surface. It appears we are headed for a repeat of the recent unfortunate situation in Milwaukee where housing built on a known contaminated site had to be evacuated, in spite of having a "vapor mitigation system," leaving residents ill, homeless and desperate.
It's facile to dismiss those who oppose this project as NIMBYs. We welcome newcomers into our diverse neighborhoods and community. We don't support enriching out-of-state corporations while coercing people with limited housing options into huge potentially unhealthy developments.
We encourage everyone in Madison, with its proud history of promoting social, environmental and economic justice, to speak out against building this travesty for our future neighbors on such an inhospitable part of our common backyard. We should and can do better.
Rebecca Leidner
Madison