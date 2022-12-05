Dear Editor: Homelessness is a prevalent issue across Dane County. Many who have experienced homelessness do not have resources to build upon living skills or manage their health to maintain a successful tenancy.
The “housing first'' model is an approach to ending homelessness in which access to stable housing is prioritized and linked with supportive services for tenants to maintain housing. It has proven effective compared to the “treatment first” approach, as services to maintain employment, recovery, and build on skills to be a successful tenant are proven to be far more effective when one has the foundation of housing. Overall, the housing first approach is a proven method to decrease homelessness and improve housing stability.
For those unfamiliar with homelessness services in Madison, one could get involved with the Homeless Services Consortium (HSC) of Dane County, which approves funding for financial housing aid grants and programs and provides the general public with education, advocacy opportunities and resources for those experiencing homelessness or risk of homelessness. HSC promotes changing Dane County’s homeless situation through several means, such as advocating for adequate transportation, eviction prevention programs and shelter resources. People who would like to advocate for affordable housing and supportive services may present to the Madison Common Council or Dane County Board of Supervisors with committees of interest, or they may speak with landlords and persuade them in being willing to rent to those experiencing homelessness with the help of a case manager.
In order to solve homelessness, it is crucial the public educate themselves to recognize the issues surrounding homelessness in Dane County and how they could be solved by advocating for affordable housing and managed supportive services — instead of simply dismissing those experiencing homelessness as lazy.
Kyle Petras
Fitchburg