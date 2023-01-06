Dear Editor: While admittedly enjoying the current political fiasco caused by the band of 20 far-right House Republicans, I'm struck by the opportunity that they may have unwittingly created for a move to the center, which I define as the area between those left of center and those on the right, occupied by moderates.
I'd suggest that the House Democratic leadership approach moderate Republicans with the following suggestion: Come up with a speaker nominee from among your ranks, kick those 20 far-right extremists to the curb, rescind any concessions or promises already made by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, remove them from any committee assignments and, in general, ostracize them for their actions. If that can be accomplished, the Democrats could and should support the Republican's nominee for speaker.
The disproportionate power and influence currently held by the band of 20 is a bad thing and should be eliminated, as quickly as possible. The extremes of both parties need to be reminded that they are, in fact, extreme.
Imagine the message this action would have, as it resonates across the country.
Michael Herring
Madison