Dear Editor: Paul Chryst was a coach who gave his all to the program, and brought credit to the university.
A "Wisconsin guy" to the core, I hope Coach Chryst finds new opportunities to practice his trade. However it was clear that, somehow, the football program was failing to meet expectations that Chryst himself helped to set.
I am guardedly optimistic that Jim Leonard will bring a new energy to the team (even though the defense was disappointing for the most part this season). Let's hope Badger football rebounds under Leonard's direction.
Ken Miller
Watertown