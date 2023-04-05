Dear Editor: I have not yet heard about anyone who thinks the Nashville police response to the active shooter at Covenant School was anything but a job well done. High praise, some even called it a flawless, textbook operation. Still there were six innocent deaths.
So far in 2023 there have been over 125 mass shootings in the United States, and that's only through the first quarter of the year. Is limiting the carnage due to a perfect police response the best we can now hope for?
Considered a good day!
Bill Walters
Fitchburg