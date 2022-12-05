Dear Editor: More sounds of gunfire. More cries of people going about their everyday lives, suddenly cowering in fear for their lives in this season of peace on Earth, goodwill among all people.
It’s time for those of us reading about still another mass shooting, those of us watching grieving families and friends on TV plead for politicians to do something to stem this tide, to admit our complicity in these random acts of slaughter. We must acknowledge that we all have the blood of these victims on our hands, because we lack the will or the resolve or the willingness to hold responsible our elected officials, who alone have the power to address this evil in our midst.
As long as we keep electing people who refuse to even consider requiring background checks for all gun sales, as long as we enable politicians who think it is a Second Amendment right for people to possess (and use) assault-style weapons, we are the ones who, along with those who hide behind warped constitutional interpretations, have blood on our hands.
How long will we accept this state of affairs?
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac