Dear Editor: Why are newspapers, TV networks and the internet not held responsible for sharing half-truths and personal attacks about candidates?
Once an untruth is shared publicly, even if corrected later, it stays in the minds of the listener. Does free speech mean that whatever I say should be televised or printed? Who is responsible for upholding the ethical position? Is gaining listeners and readers more important than the truth? If we are responsible for guiding our youth and being role models why would we support the types of ads we have been bombarded with?
I believe we are called to a higher road then the one we are on. If candidates have to resort to nastiness, name calling and only partial truths in an attempt to win an election, then they do not deserve our support. Perhaps refusing to purchase newspapers, listen to the network or follow the internet would be a more reasonable response.
It is time for our media to take a proactive stance and rebuild trust in what we read and hear.
Tom Andres
Merrimac