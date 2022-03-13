Dear Editor: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “is a war underwritten by oil and gas, a war whose most crucial weapon may be oil and gas, a war we can’t fully engage because we remain dependent on oil and gas,” writes activist Bill McKibben.
Harvard economist Jason Furman notes Russia's economy is "incredibly unimportant in the global economy except for oil and gas," which account for 60% of Russia’s exports and $500 million revenue daily. Putin is calculating the prospect that $5 a gallon gasoline will prevent the West from cutting oil and gas imports and hitting Russia where it really hurts. It took two weeks for the U.S. to finally ban Russian fossil fuel imports. Europe has yet to follow suit.
This ongoing oil dependence not only empowers Putin, air pollution from burning fossil fuels kills millions yearly and is rapidly heating the planet. Crystallizing the connection, the latest dire Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report was released within days of Russia’s invasion.
Rapidly adopting clean energy — whose prices have plummeted over the past decade — would hamstring Putin’s evil ambitions while cleaning the air and stabilizing the climate. A West that drove electric vehicles powered by solar, wind, hydro and nuclear energy and heated buildings with ultra-efficient electric heat pumps would not be pulling its punches and continue to fund Russian aggression.
Support the brave people of Ukraine by encouraging your elected officials to speed clean energy deployment. In the face of Putin’s tyranny, consider it your patriotic duty.
Dan Herscher
Citizens' Climate Lobby, Birchwood Blue Hills chapter