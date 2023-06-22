The recently formed partnership between the Clean Lakes Alliance and the Ho-Chunk Nation is welcome news (Cap Times, June 14). Alliances like this one have been a long time coming, and bode well considering our sorry history of confrontational relationships between cultures that differ in their ways of using and thinking about the land and water.
The dangers of toxic cyanobacteria blooms are real, as the partnership’s concern with phosphorus runoff recognizes. A bloom in Lake Erie in 2014 left half a million people in the Toledo area unable to drink, cook, or brush their teeth with their water, and the cause was the same as that which threatens the Yahara watershed: phosphorus runoff and warming water temperatures.
But beyond that, might the partnership, the vision of tribal law attorney Skenandore, and the emphasis on community involvement trigger a cascade of similar alliances nationwide as recognition of their potential grows? They could address many issues. I don’t think that’s a pipedream.
The new alliance comes as tribes across America are asserting their legal treaty rights to protect their resources and sacred places. Many of the disputes involve new fossil fuel development and expansion of related infrastructure, which would cause pollution and ecosystem disruption and also accelerate climate change. Partnerships such as that between the Clean Lakes Alliance and the Ho-Chunk Nation could constructively address these and other critical threats that we face.
Carol Steinhart
Madison