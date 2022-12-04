Dear Editor: The Nov. 29 letter from Julie and Ken Richardson calling for restricting high-capacity magazines to range use only is unworkable on pretty much every level.
As a board member and the secretary of a 700-member private range, let me share a few numbers with you.
Based on personal observation over the past 25 years with this club, I estimate that we collectively have at least 400 AR rifles and thousands of other rifles and handguns among the members. Semi-automatic handguns have been commercially available since about 1896, and the first "high-capacity" commercial handgun was the Browning GP in 1935. Many handguns come with two magazines, and spares can be, and are, purchased as accessories. There is no way to look at a magazine and tell what the capacity is, because the magazine is physically scaled to fit to the firearm. If a pistol has the capacity to take a 17-round magazine, a 10-round one will look just like it.
Let's not even get into how our club could store and label thousands of magazines, much less issue them to members on demand. On the other hand, we have had zero crimes involving firearms by our members since I have been here, so I don't think we are the problem. Oh yeah, we require NRA membership as a condition of joining the club.
Larry Simonis
Suamico,