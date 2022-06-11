Dear Editor: Inflation is high, and the pro-shooter party is quick to blame Biden and Dems. The fact is inflation is worldwide mostly due to Trump’s buddy Putin. If it were up to the GOP, Putin would own all of Ukraine.
Of course, as usual, we are being gouged by Big Oil as they make billions in profits.
If citizens want to do something about inflation, all they have to do is quit buying and driving for a couple weekends. Gas stockpiles will fill and the price will go down. That is a small thing to do to fight inflation and put a thumb in Putin’s eye.
Organize, join the Dems, and be sure to vote Ron Johnson out.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo