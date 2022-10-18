Dear Editor: Thank you Jan. 6 committee
No reasonable person who cares about our democracy could watch the Jan. 6 committee hearings and fail to conclude that Trump, Bannon, Stone and various other Trump sycophants deserve to be indicted and tried for high crimes against the country.
We also need to determine why, given all the intelligence in the hands of the Secret Service and FBI before Jan. 6, the rally was not canceled. In addition, we need to learn why adequate security forces were not put in place to guard the Capitol and our representatives and senators too. Given the lack of adequate protection given the known threat, I believe many heads in the Secret Service and FBI need to be rolled or indictments made for these failures.
Only two Republicans were brave enough to sacrifice their jobs to get at the awful truth. Those that didn’t do not deserve to be reelected.
Al Jacobs
Egg Harbor