Dear Editor: Health care is one of the biggest scams, and health insurers make out like bandits, stealing from you in every service they offer. Some examples I’ve known of: When I had a hospital stay I saw they charged me for services that I never received. I called them on it, and they told me not to worry about it, that insurance paid for it thinking I would just let it slide.
My father had cancer and had half his lungs removed. After the operation the surgeon just popped his head in the door, not even coming all the way in the room, to say, “How ya feeling?” That little visit cost $450. My friend’s father was a pharmacist and bilked Medicare and Medicaid for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
That’s what is going on here, and nothing changes. Ask anyone from any country that receives socialized medicine and you’ll hear no complaints, so why not here? You know why? Greed, the almighty dollar.
Sometimes I think researchers have the cures but enjoy the money more. Research is a huge business and we are the lab rats. Just look at all the possible side effects of the drugs — to the point that you would rather suffer the original illness than deal with the side effects.
Until the madness ends, we will keep getting screwed.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville