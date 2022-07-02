Dear Editor: The 1973 Roe v Wade decision was momentous both for what it did and did not do. Respecting their personal autonomy, Roe gave pregnant women a choice. The government could not force them to do anything against their will.
In overturning Roe v. Wade, the current court has decided that a state legislature now can override the personal autonomy of any pregnant woman within its state boundary, forcing her to carry her pregnancy to term and give birth. Tellingly, that forced pregnancy can be fraught with potentially dire and far-reaching consequences.
Is this woman already living in poverty with children she struggles to support? Too bad. She must continue the pregnancy and give birth to yet another child to try to provide for. Did this woman have dangerous medical complications during previous pregnancies? Too bad. She must continue the pregnancy and hope she can survive it this time. Is she employed in a job she might lose if her pregnancy becomes a problem? Too bad. She must continue the pregnancy even if it means she loses her ability to support her family. If she loses her income, will she and her family risk eviction or homelessness? Too bad. Her state legislature has decided that terminating the pregnancy is not a choice she can make.
Of course, who do these particular scenarios best describe? A woman without resources to seek an abortion in a neighboring state. In overturning Roe, states are now allowed to create a whole new tier of second-class citizens. Whether or not a pregnant woman can choose what is best for her or her family comes down to two factors: what state she lives in and whether she falls into the "have" or "have not" portion of the population.
Equal protection under the 14th Amendment? Not hardly.
Marsha Gregg
Madison