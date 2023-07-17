Dear Editor: In the blockbuster HBO series "Succession" the ruthless mega-rich owner of a right-wing media company has died. At the funeral his brother, a simple farmer, tells the congregants that his brother was someone who "closed men's hearts."
The notion of "closed hearts" applies so well to the Republican Party of today. Newt Gingrich and others started the heartlessness movement in the GOP. But the performer Donald Trump, who has cruel nicknames for anyone who crosses him, has made heartlessness into — I can't say art form — a hate-filled vaudeville show and prompted the emergence of other remarkably heartless haters in numbers we have never seen before. The names and faces are all too familiar: Matt Gaetz, MTG, Lauren Boebert, Tucker Carlson, Michael Flynn, Paul Gaza, Don Jr., Ron DeSantis, Tommy Tuberville, Scott Perry, Jim Jordan. And so many more.
And they all love displaying their poisonousness in front of the cameras.
Heartless, all of them. Haters, all of them.
Neil Gleason
Madison