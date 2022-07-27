Dear Editor: The upcoming primary is less than two weeks away. I urge voters to support Democrat Anna Halverson for state Assembly in the 80th District, replacing Sondy Pope, who is retiring.
Over the past years, I’ve gotten to know Halverson very well through our work together with Moms Demand Action, a grassroots gun violence prevention organization. Halverson was good at so many things: from managing complex data and systems to organizing and motivating other volunteers, running trainings, and organizing and running state legislative meetings and actions in the Capitol.
I have met with many state legislators from both parties. Without hesitation, I know that Halverson belongs in that Capitol right alongside all of them. They need her on-the-ground experience, her fresh energy, her optimism, her passionate voice and her ability to find a way through to get things done. Don’t just take my word for it. State Reps. Subeck, Shelton, Andraca and Hintz all agree and have endorsed her.
Halverson has the right background, experience and personality for this job. She’s smart, fearless and strategic. She is also pragmatic and effective. In our work together, if there was work to be done, strategy to be thought out, phone calls to be made, Halverson was always there. Let’s send her to the Assembly to be there for all of us.
Please vote for Halverson on Aug. 9.
Carleen Fisher
Mount Horeb