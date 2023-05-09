Dear Editor: The MAGAs and their gun manufacturer donors have a longstanding, money-making scheme which people can see every day: Sell every man, woman and child a gun.
Both MAGAs and gun manufacturers have been successful at making a lot of money from their record gun sales. Guns are the number-one killer of children.
Rarely a day passes in the U.S. without another mass shooting. Increasing levels of fear sells more guns. More gun sales, more money, more bloody murders. More money is the primary goal.
Each year, hypocritical thoughts and prayers are given to the thousands of dead and crippled gun-violence victims.
Gerrymandered MAGA/GOPs block gun reform and are elected repeatedly. Most U.S. citizens want gun reform, but the vote-stealing gerrymanders provide minority rule and an end to democracy and majority rule.
Thank you, U.S. Supreme Court for your support of the gerrymanders and attacks of democracy. Enjoy the fruits of your high-level corruption and the contempt you have so well earned.
Such politicians, judges and gun manufacturers do not care about public safety.
Love of money is the root of all evil.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo