Dear Editor: The midterm elections have come and gone, but did not take the gunplay problem with them.
Even though more than 100 people die each day by way of the gun, that was not high on the list of concerns among voters. I believe the people polled on concerns must have been those who felt comfortable practicing NIMBY, not in my backyard. It's out of sight, so out of mind. Remember MAD Magazine's "What me worry?"
Mad indeed. This risks normalizing the culture of the gun. Let's not forget the problem. Let's do we, not just me. We have a Ringtone doorbell camera system. There is a user comments section where neighbors can communicate with each other like an active neighborhood watch. In the last few months I have noticed more and more communication reports on "gunplay" in the community. Some even visual — not just heard.
The Ringtone is no longer primarily used to catch porch pirates or to see who is selling something at your door before you answer it. I sure do not remember any one-to-one correlation in print or tele-media with the number of incidents of shots fired reports from our Ringtone system and others. This leads me to conclude that gun play is underreported, at least in our area, perhaps vastly underreported.
However, that and gun control should be at the forefront of public concern. The sound of a gun shot carries far and wide. It creates fear and apprehension in the public. I wonder how many other people heard those shots or others and not reported them, hunkered down afraid in their homes. The Ringtone may be ringing true the pervasiveness of gunplay.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg