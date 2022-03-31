Dear Editor: A Sunday State Journal letter, Gun Rights Would Prevent Invasion," equates the Russia/Ukraine situation to something that could happen here — a vulnerable United States if our citizenry is disarmed as in Ukraine. Let's see, Mexico from the south? Perhaps Canada from the north? Or some Caribbean consortium by sea? None anytime soon.
What this citizen is really concerned about is someone coming to take his guns. Currently we already have more guns than citizens by a long shot (pun intended). A government-led disarmament would be beyond a monumental task. Not likely and not in the works. However there are people pushing for reasonable gun control legislation to stem gun violence. Is this their real fear?
And if you ask trained military personnel how untrained citizens armed with rifles, pistols and even AR-15s would fare against a Russian like invasion, they definitively would say "not good." I suppose, though, if we allowed private citizens to have military weapons like handheld portable rocket and missile launchers with the appropriate ammunition, of course we could easily stave off Canada or Mexico. Not sure how that would work on a sea invasion.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg