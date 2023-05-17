Dear Editor: Gunplay in the United States could be reduced if we would just stop indoctrinating our youth from birth with our current ubiquitous gun culture.
And this time I am not referring to the effects on everyone from excessive civilian gun ownership, permissive regulations and gun violence inundation by the entertainment industry.
Upon taking notice of just how many gun, gun paraphernalia and gun violence references there are in American idioms and cliches, I was shell-shocked. I probably even missed some genres.
I came up with 50 such references, with only a modicum of effort. And if I decided to take a real shot at it, I believe 100 could easily be had. All commonly used and understood by most everyone.
Idioms and cliches take root at birth and are yet another major reason why gunplay has become normalized. The reckless use of guns feeds off of the feckless use of gun related idioms and cliches. Until that changes, it's no wonder that a vicious cycle will continue, one where there will be a decided lack of respect for what guns can do. Not just a flash in the pan, cliche intended.
Verbiage is important. It affects more than our conscious actions and beliefs. There is a subconscious where excessive gun idioms and cliches may have even more dangerous consequences. Our youth are particularly vulnerable. Their minds are still shaping. There are many unknowns. It could be more important than we all imagine.
Research is needed, just don't shoot the messengers.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg