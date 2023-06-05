Dear Editor: Gun Violence Awareness Day is June 2. What can we do in Wisconsin?
While the tragedies of mass shootings and homicides get the headlines, the impact of gun violence runs much deeper, impacting the most vulnerable in our families and communities. In 2020, gun violence became the leading cause of death in children and adolescents in the U.S. and Wisconsin. Gun suicide accounts for over 65% of firearm fatalities in our state, with one gun suicide every 20 hours in Wisconsin.
As a health care professional, I believe the way forward is to adopt a comprehensive public health approach to address this crisis like what has been done to reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes. Our legislators and citizens can work together on commonsense solutions that focus on harm reduction. We need gun owners at the table to help devise solutions that promote safety and reduce unintended harm from firearms.
It is time to move beyond the divisive rhetoric and recognize the devastating impact that gun injuries and deaths have on individuals, families, neighborhoods and communities. Only by working together, can we bring about positive transformation and create safer environments for everyone.
Melissa Stiles
Madison