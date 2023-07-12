Dear Editor: Bravo to the Chazen Museum for showcasing the powerful collaborative project "re:mancipation" that was installed in the museum from February to June of this year.
Artist Sanford Biggers and the MASK Consortium’s examination, deconstruction and re:mancipation of the Chazen’s racist sculpture Emancipation Group (1873) by Thomas Ball was a brave curatorial initiative that pushed the boundaries of how we experience and navigate the typical museum exhibition.
One particular aspect of the museum experience at the Chazen that was thrown into sharp relief for me upon seeing re:emancipation, was the presence of security guards patrolling the museum.
The irony of an exhibition that was devoted to deconstructing the racist tropes interwoven within the Emancipation Group and the Chazen’s current use of uniformed security guards, a profession whose early history originates with the slave patrols, threw a profoundly different light on my experience of the exhibition.
Stephen Perkins
Madison