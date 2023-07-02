Dear Editor: I just read Brandy Larson’s letter about F-35 flight patterns over Madison and the unsatisfactory response from the military (“That’s how we’ve always done it”).
As a former Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot in both the A-10 and F-16, then later as the public affairs officer for the 115th Fighter Wing, I think I can give a better answer.
As far back as I can remember, going on 40 years dealing with the Air National Guard, taking off to the north has always been standard procedure, even accepting a tailwind for takeoff so as to minimize noise over the city. On rare occasions, when the weather doesn’t permit northbound takeoffs, there may be some southerly departures, but in my 21 year career, I could count only a small handful.
Likewise, landings are almost always to the south, again, to minimize noise over the city.
Please believe that the 115th Fighter Wing takes its noise abatement procedures seriously and they want to be good neighbors and a valued part of the Madison community. I know — for years, I was the one who took the noise complaint calls.
Be assured that Col. Bart VanRoo and everyone associated with the flying operation is doing their very best to keep the jet noise to the bare minimum necessary to accomplish their mission.
Chris Rodel
Sun Prairie