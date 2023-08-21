Dear Editor: Thanks for the good article on student housing ("Madison student housing provides a tough lesson in supply and demand," Aug. 19).
I especially liked new Alder MGR Govindarajan's idea of changing zoning laws to allow the construction of denser apartment buildings in neighborhoods south of Regent Street and west of Camp Randall. Those neighborhoods would fight to death to prevent it, yet east Isthmus neighborhoods seemed to have handled students in the neighborhood well for a half-century. Go figure.
However, I did have to laugh at the list of grievances: 30-minute commutes, living with a disliked roommate because other options didn't work out, too many people in a flat, not even seeing a place because it was leased to the previous prospect, needing to get on it right away or lose an apartment.
As so many people who end up in Madison can attest, navigating student housing and then rentals as working adults in places all over this country, many have experienced things much worse than these minor inconveniences. It's all part of life — and being resilient.
Yes, Madison needs more housing, but only if we want to keep growing and become Austin or Boulder. When will we ever have a discussion about that? Growth and all its attendant affronts to happy living is not inevitable, unless you choose to do nothing about it.
Jim Powell
Madison