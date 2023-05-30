Dear Editor: A guest columnist in your paper bemoaned the silence around COVID at recent school graduation ceremonies ("Why are we treating students as if COVID never happened?" by Miranda Hassett). Not just school leaders, but many of us, are struggling to find a shared understanding of what happened with the COVID pandemic, and how to move ahead.
Recently I discovered a wonderful project created by a group of University of Wisconsin students. It is an online memorial site where community members can submit documents about their loved ones lost to COVID.
Grieving rituals after a loss can help people cope with their losses. Such rituals are important to whole communities also. As a city, nation and world, we must recognize our losses in order to make wise decisions about what to do next.
Barbara Smith
Madison