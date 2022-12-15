Dear Editor: My husband and I went to see the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Middleton where we encountered two young women, Lynn and Fern, who showed us a kindness for which we were very grateful. So this is an open letter to them.
My husband, Jim, is 87 years old. His once straight spine and full head of reddish brown hair is now bent and reduced to a few wispy strands. I am 84 years old with shoulder length white hair and a bulging belly. We are nowhere near the same people as we were on July 4, 1958, when we met at the UW Union's Hoofer picnic when we were 20 and 22 years old.
We were not anticipating the fact that we encountered a large room surrounded by screens showing the exhibit. A very few people had bridge chairs. The rest were sitting on the few benches or on the floor. We stood there. Suddenly a chair appeared next to Jim. A few minutes later a second chair appeared as if by magic. Grateful, we sat down.
But I felt compelled to thank these kind people. So I walked backwards and found two young women sitting cross legged on the floor. I thanked them for their kindness and asked them their names. "Lynn and Fern" came the answers. In that moment I wanted to hug them, I wanted to give them whatever cash I had with me. But all I could do was thank them.
Freda Blair
Madison