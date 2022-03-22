Dear Editor: Thank you for the recent article regarding the rise of antisemitic incidents here and everywhere. They are tragic and must be stopped.
However, the message scrawled on UW-Hillel's sidewalk was not antisemitic. "Happy Hannukah" is a very common expression wishing good will to those who celebrate that holiday. "Solidarity with the Palestinian people" is not antisemitic. Those who conflate the two are simply self-serving. There are numerous people who believe Israel has a right to exist but does not have the right to practice apartheid against a large segment of their population. Israel claims it is for security purposes but it will never be secure as long as it treats its Palestinians so inhumanely.
"Happy Hannukah and solidarity with the Palestinian people" is a pro-, pro-, pro- statement: pro-semitic, pro-Palestinian and pro-humanitarian.
Pete Nowicki
Madison