Dear Editor: Child care centers are losing workers to fast-food chains with better wages and benefits. Today, 90,000 fewer people are working in the child care industry than before the pandemic. Parents working over Zoom as their kids screaming in the background fueled greater recognition of the crisis — and the need for the government to do the bare minimum.
The Inflation Reduction Act was passed without child care provisions. Experts agree that the government must increase financial support to fix the crisis. Researchers say society will benefit long term from investments. Studies suggest early childhood education's permanent academic, economic and emotional benefits.
Federal pandemic child care relief expires in less than two years. If governments can’t replace those dollars, the supply crisis will worsen, since many providers use federal aid to offer pay raises or bonuses to recruit or retain teachers. The Center for American Progress estimates the U.S. could lose at least half of its licensed child care supply if the federal government doesn’t step in before that. The only natural way to increase the size of the child care workforce is to increase pay without increasing child care rates, requiring public subsidy.
There is bipartisan support for increased investments in the existing Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG), a federal program to reduce child care costs for low-income families, which has long been massively underfunded; only a tiny fraction of those families are eligible.
Increasing funding for the CCDBG would not be enough, since that ignores the crisis of cost and access for middle-class families and does virtually nothing to address the low wages for child care workers. To make a dent, leaders must tackle the supply of child care and its costs.
Wendy Rakower
Red Caboose Child Care Center director emeritus