Dear Editor: Last Week, Rep. Mike Gallagher led a bipartisan group of members of the House Select Committee on China to California to meet with top executives from America’s leading tech companies, CEOs from artificial intelligence businesses, venture capitalists and former defense leaders to discuss one of America’s biggest challenges: tech competition with China.
For decades, China has been working to overtake the United States as a global leader, and in today’s digital world, technology is a key resource to achieve that goal. China is strengthening its technological arsenal and global influence by investing in research and development, meeting with other authoritarian leaders, stealing U.S. IP, and spying on our military bases.
It is encouraging to see our leaders in the public sector work with our leaders in the private sector to address this bipartisan issue and work to counter China’s rising threat. By ensuring America is leading in the development of technological innovations, we are strengthening America’s national security and economy while upholding our democratic values and exporting those around the world. In contrast, if China leads in innovation, future technologies will be rooted in authoritarian values of surveillance and control and used against us on the physical or digital battlefield, all while Chinese companies reap the economic benefits.
I hope to see others in Washington follow Gallagher’s lead and look to strengthen American technology — one of our top defenders against China’s growing influence.
Jordan Karweik
Waterford