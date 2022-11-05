Dear Editor: Republicans are running for office blaming Democrats for crime. It is the Republican Party that gave us concealed carry and no background checks on private gun sales. How has that worked out?
Well, Wisconsin is No. 3 in the nation for the number of people shot in road rage shootings. In 2021 Wisconsin had 21 people shot, killed or wounded in road rage shootings. We all know people who have temper issues, so why wouldn't you think giving them a loaded gun to carry around might be a good idea?
In Florida a week ago two concealed carry individuals shot up each other's car, but they only ended up shooting each other's kids.
Just think: If we didn't have Republicans pushing gun ownership as "freedom" there might be a lot fewer people shot.
Jerry Johnson
Madison