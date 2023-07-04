Dear Editor: The Republican Senate’s intent to vote on Megan Wolfe’s nomination as Wiscosnin Election Commission administrator — in violation of the Supreme Court's ruling in their favor it used to allow Fred Prehn to remain on the DNR Board after his term expired — is their most recent demonstration of the primary plank in the Republican platform: to seize power, to exercise power, and to abuse power until absolute power corrupts them all absolutely.
This is in addtion to other bills they’ve introduced to ensure “election fairness.” You should understand that Republican legislators’ concept of fairness has already given you the worst gerrymandered voting districts in the country, a shared revenue agreement that rewards rural Republican voting districts and penalizes cities that lean Democratic, and a tax cut that gives rich Republicans a 17% tax break and gives the rest of us 0.5% — another Republican raid on our hard-earned tax dollars while delivering the rest of us another pizza.
Wisconsin has been well-served by our current election officials and administration, as proven after recent elections. Beware of whose concept of election fairness you allow to be adopted.
Mark Tyler
Sauk City