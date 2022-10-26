Dear Editor: The tyrannical cult called the GOP is threatening seniors' Social Security and Medicaid, threatening women’s health, threatening to end aid to Ukraine, threatening Democratic politicians, including impeaching President Biden, threatening people of color and the Jewish community and threatening people at voting drop boxes.
I have heard seniors' reaction to this, and the way I see it, GOP politicians will have to have armed guards to protect themselves if they follow through. You don’t want to piss off seniors; they have everything to lose if that would happen. So if that’s the road they want to travel, they had better watch out for women and seniors in their travels. That’s not a threat. That’s a promise, and I’m quoting many people.
By the way, they are also threatening the future of the Supreme Court, which has the lowest approval rating in the history of the court. Clearance Thomas and his wife are the biggest reasons out of many.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville