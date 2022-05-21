Dear Editor: "Abortion may be limited, but scare tactics are wrong" is the title of a column by Chris Talgo on May 14. The title is correct, but something will stop a person from traveling to a "blue state" for an abortion. It's called fear. Fear is a powerful motivator that can overwhelm a person's thoughts and actions.
Fear is precisely what Missouri state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman wants to instill in anyone who in her opinion aids or abets in the performance of an abortion for a Missourian. She wants to expand the Texas bounty hunter law to allow anyone to sue anyone else on behalf of Missouri's abortion law. Just kick constitutionality down the road. "Let there be lawsuits."
Coleman knows lawsuits take time, effort and money, something those getting sued under her law can ill afford. And those seeking abortions or their proponents will always be "looking over their shoulders" in fear of retribution. That will be enough to get many a person to forego abortion, let alone any aiding or abetting.
This matters to Wisconsinites since Illinois, one of Coleman's target states, borders Wisconsin and like-minded Wisconsin legislators are watching Missouri closely.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg