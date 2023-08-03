Dear Editor: On Tuesday, Donald J Trump was indicted on four federal charges. He allegedly committed these crimes in an effort to protect himself because, so long as he's president, he's presumably shielded from criminal indictment.
It's almost funny. I had to think for a moment to recall what indictments he would have been protecting himself from: Oh yes! Soliciting and accepting foreign help to acquire the presidency for the first time. It seems to me that, as with Nixon, the coverup effort was worse than the initial criminal activity.
At least since Ike Eisenhower, the GOP has had an incredibly tenuous association with truthfulness, but it has never been so tenuous as it is today. We can never elect another GOP president: Trump would be pardoned. We can never have another GOP Senate or House: Trump's crimes would be decriminalized (remember how Scott Walker's campaign finance crimes became "un-crimes"?).
Actually, we can never have a GOP in charge of anything any longer. The Republican Party has progressed from its “zombie lies” of the past 50 years to making up several lies per month just to create chaos. We need to put a halt to the chaos and stabilize the American experience.
Richard Hildreth
Cottage Grove