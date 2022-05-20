Dear Editor: The Republican Party of Wisconsin has become irrelevant. There, I’ve said it.
What’s more, they know it. The statements issued last week by the Republican candidates for governor calling for the decertification of the 2020 election, the abolishment of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and their opposition to a woman’s right to choose prove it.
Those outlandish statements are nothing more than “click bait” crafted to bring their name and sagging ratings a couple of notches higher on an internet search because the average person can’t believe that someone could actually say that.
These Republicans are not connected to reality. They’re not in step with popular opinion. They’re not connected to what once was the proud tradition of the party. They are an embarrassment to our great state.
Every time we mention their name or click a link we’ve taken the bait.
Donald P. Sanford
Madison