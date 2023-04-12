Dear Editor: I don’t know how the Republican Party can still proclaim themselves to be the pro-life party when they don’t want to take Medicaid expansion funds and keep hospitals open. In order to solve the labor shortage they really can’t let anybody else die unnecessarily.
If all women of child-bearing age were out of the workforce taking care of potentially huge families because of abortion bans, there’d most certainly be an even bigger labor shortage.
Some of the southern states have relaxed child labor laws because they had nothing else left to do since they don’t want any immigrants coming in. If a child is too young they won’t be able to get much done in a sweatshop.
Mass shootings are a factor in not having enough people to do the job also, since hundreds of people have died because of those.
All in all, the abortion bans are nothing more than a scheme to keep the population from dropping too much and exposing the party responsible.
Dan Duffy
Delavan