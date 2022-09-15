Dear Editor: It has become crystal clear that the GOP is not conservative, but rather, regressive. Their goal isn’t to return us to the 1950’s but to the 14th or 15th centuries, complete with monarchs, barons, dukes, earls, knights, armies, a small merchant and skilled laborer class, jesters, handmaidens and, of course, a large peasant class whose first obligation is to satisfy the upper hierarchy’s needs and only afterward to take care of their families — all under the guidance of the state-sanctioned church.
Not only has the GOP done nothing for the less-than-millionaires, but they’ve also blocked (or tried to block) everything that would help the rest of us. Additionally, they are hell-bent on taking away what we already have: bodily autonomy, the rights to vote, to marry whom we choose, to birth control, to clean air and water, to be Black or LGBTQ — even to have a livable earth to leave to future generations.
There’s not a single Republican anywhere that deserves a single vote. With scant evidence to support me, I have to believe that there are many otherwise Republican voters who are so disgusted that they may vote for Democrats or just stay away from the polls. If that’s the case, then this November, no matter how badly your district is gerrymandered, vote!
And make sure many of your friends and family vote, as well.
Richard Hildreth
Cottage Grove